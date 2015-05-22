Marquette Catholic High School Head Football Coach Matt Bucher announces resignation to accept leadership role at privately held company. Today Marquette Catholic High School Head Football Coach Matt Bucher announced his intention to leave his job as a business teacher and Head Football Coach to become the Business Development and Financial Services Director at a privately held company.



Matt Bucher graduated from Marquette Catholic in 2003, earned a Bachelor of Science in 2007, Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) in 2008 and a Master’s of Science and Education (MSE) in 2012, all from Quincy University. He served as an Assistant Football Coach for two years and Head Football Coach the past two years, earning a 12-7 record with one appearance in the IHSA playoffs. He has taught Personal Finance and Introduction to Business for 4 years.



“Recently I was approached by a very close, trusted friend about an excellent job opportunity as the Business Development and Financial Services Director of a privately held company. After reflecting on this opportunity, I have realized it is one I simply cannot pass up. I am excited for the chance to use my MBA and practice the business principles I have taught Marquette students the last 4 years”, said Matt Bucher.

“We are sad to see Coach Bucher go. He is a respected business teacher with an MBA. We were lucky to have him as long as we did. He had a bright future as a football coach. As much as we want him to stay, we recognize this is a professional opportunity he cannot realistically pass up. We wish him nothing but the best and thank him for all the time he has given to our students and student athletes”, said Michael E. Slaughter, Principal. “We anticipate making a decision on a successor quickly and that decision will be made with the best interest of the Marquette football program in mind.”



“At Marquette, we talk about the ‘Marquette Family’ on a regular basis. I have meant every word I have spoken about the love I have for our players and Marquette. Although the thought of leaving as a teacher and coach makes me sad, I know I will always be a part of the Marquette family and that gives me confidence to pursue this new opportunity. On Explorers", said Bucher.



Bucher added, "Marquette has a proud and successful football program. I have been fortunate to be just a part of that success as a player and coach. This program always has been, and always will be, much bigger than one person. I have no doubt the team will continue doing things 'The Marquette Way' while winning a lot of football games in the upcoming years".

