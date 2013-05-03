Marquette Catholic High School Class of 1983 Reunion Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Marquette Catholic High School Class of 1983 has finalized plans for their 30th year reunion, to take place on Saturday, August 31st, 2013. The reunion will begin with a tour of Marquette at 4:30 p.m.; followed by Mass at St. Mary’s Church at 5:15 p.m. The reunion will then proceed to Mac’s Timeout Lounge in downtown Alton, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $25 per person or $50/couple ($35/person after July 1st) and includes appetizers and drink ticket; a cash bar and Mac’s full dinner menu will also be available. Music will be provided. Please RSVP by June 30th by sending a check for payment to Susan (Kramer) Piazza 6412 Deer Run Place, Alton, IL 62002. Check out our event on Facebook at 30th Reunion Marquette High School. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip