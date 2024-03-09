ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School Blue Crew has been named the 2024 IHSA Class 1A & 2A Best Student Section.

On a recent segment of Our Daily Show!, members of the Blue Crew joined C.J. Nasello for a conversation about school spirit and the power of participation. The senior students agreed that they enjoy cheering on the Explorers in every sport, and the statewide recognition was a great way to end their high school experience.

“I think because we’re so small, everyone knows each other and we feel more like a family,” one student said of Marquette. “It’s like your brother or sister, so it’s a known thing to just go to the games and support your family.”

For many students, it’s a literal family. They noted that a lot of their parents went to Marquette, too, and the parents love to cheer just as loudly as the students.

But no one can beat the Blue Crew, who were delighted when they were recognized for their school spirit. One student noted that the Blue Crew’s energy lets the players “know that the school has their back,” which helps them play better.

Just like the players, he games are a lot of fun for the spectators, especially those in the student section. Another student pointed out that participating and engaging with the Blue Crew is the best way to enjoy the games.

“The more you participate, the more fun you have. People think if you participate you’re lame or whatever but it’s definitely the opposite,” she added. “Show up to everything, because otherwise you’re just going to regret it.”

This is a message that most of the students can agree with, especially as they prepare to graduate. But they know they’re leaving the Blue Crew in capable hands. The students’ MCHS school spirit will likely continue long after they’ve received their diplomas.

“It’s great leaving Marquette with something like that,” the students concluded. “You only get to do high school once and that’s a pretty great way to end it.”

