ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School is proud to announce the induction of its newest members into the prestigious National Honor Society (NHS).

The following Explorers are now members of the Marquette Catholic High School Rose Morelli Chapter of NHS: - Shawna Ahne - Lucia Lonero - Ava Albers - Karson Morrissey - Izabela Albers - Samantha Poole - Samantha Booth - Addison Pranger - Rose Brangenberg - Willa Pruitt - Amos Brass - Brooke Rister - Bradley Bower - Kel'c Robinson - Alyssa Coles - Tyler Roth - Alyssa Converse - Erin Schwartz - Lily Covert - Grace Schwegel - Payton Crane - Genesis Showers - Ryan DeClue - Chloe Steele - Cassidy Eccles - Maya Stephan - Nola Effinger - Luke Steyer - Marian Elmendorf - Grace Stoverink - William Fahnestock - Eleanor Tiemann - Addison Groshans - Caleb Thomeczek - Caleb Harteis - Tyra Wells - Laura Hewitt - Ellie Williams - Radley Hoener - Rodger Zawodniak - Niko Koeller.

The National Honor Society is a prestigious organization that recognizes high school students who have excelled in scholarship, leadership, service, and character. These principles are the foundation of the NHS, and each member is committed to upholding these values both within their school community and beyond.

Marquette Catholic NHS Faculty Moderator Garrett Flowers said, “In this class, we have academic stars, phenomenal athletes, artists, performers, and future statesmen. This is a special group that will accomplish great things for our community and bring pride to Marquette Catholic and the NHS. They're not just ‘the smart kids,’ they show the character needed to be leaders who will serve.”

About Marquette Catholic High School: Founded in 1927, Marquette Catholic High School is a Roman Catholic college-preparatory school open to families of all backgrounds. Our scholastic programs, including College Prep, Honors, Advanced Placement (AP), and dual credit courses, set our students on a path to success upon graduation. More than $10,000,000 in college scholarships were awarded to the most recent graduating class, over $100,000 per student. Approximately half of all Marquette Catholic students receive some form of financial assistance, merit scholarships, or both.

