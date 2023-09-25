ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School (MCHS) announced the 2023 Mega Raffle winner during their Homecoming Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 23. Brian Nativi is the lucky winner of the top $50,000 prize.

The Mega Raffle serves as a fundraiser for MCHS. Over the past month, people could purchase a raffle ticket for the chance to win the big prize or several smaller cash prizes, including $1,000 early bird drawings every week for six weeks leading up to the block party and Homecoming dance.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The profit directly supports Marquette Catholic High School, and so it’s one of our bigger fundraisers,” said Mary Hough, Marquette’s Director of Development and raffle organizer. “I think a lot of people, when they purchase their tickets, they want to win that money for sure. But they also know they’re supporting the school. It’s a great fundraiser for us.”

The other winners included: $5,000 - Mike Mancewicz

$500 - Sheri Kelley

$250 - Mike Denother

$250 - David Hans

Free Tuition - Brandon and Rachel Waters

$1,000 Early Bird Winners - Robert Rose, Deanna Bridgewater, Carolyn Bumbacher, Lisa Austin, Laura McKenney and Diane Hubert

“Thank you to all who supported the 2023 Mega Raffle and congratulations to our winners!” MCHS said in a Facebook post.

More like this:

Related Video: