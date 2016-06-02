ALTON - The 13th Annual Marquette Catholic High School Sporting Clay event will be held Saturday June 25, 2016 at NILO Farms. Spots are still available for shooters who can register and pay online at www.marquettecatholic.org/sportingclay or in person at the school at 219 E. 4th Street.

Registration the day of the event begins at 7:30am with shooting time at 8:30am sharp. The registration fee is $110 for an adult, $70 for a junior or $160 if parent or guardian shoot with a student. Must be 18 and under to participate in Junior Division. Cost includes clay targets, Winchester shells, coffee, donuts & lunch.

The event also features a raffle for a Remington Model 11-87 Sportsman Camo 12 Gauge Shotgun, with a $800 retail value. Raffle tickets are $5/per ticket or $10/3 tickets and can be purchased online at www.marquettecatholic.org/sportingclay as well as at the school and on the day of the event.

The event benefits scholarships, financial aid, athletics and activities at Marquette Catholic High School. Please contact Mary Hough in the MCHS Development Office at (618) 463-0585 ext. 1 with any questions.

The event is presented by Roberts Ford, Mormino Velloff & Snider, Werts Welding and Tanker Service, WBGZ 1570/94.3 and Liberty Bank.

