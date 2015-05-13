

Congratulations to the 2015 graduating students of Marquette Catholic High School! As their adolescent journey comes to an end, Rivebender.com will be at the graduation ceremony located at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey on Friday, May 15, to capture their last moments as a student in their hometown school. As these students embrace their next step in life, the following few years will shape and define the youthful characters of this area into the established individuals that they hope to be.

The following students will walk the stage and receive their diploma, a significant and proud moment in a young person’s life for a job well done:

Maggie Nicole Aery*

Christopher Wayne Angleton

Collin Edward Arcynski*

Riley Walter Bamper

Jason Baze Jr.

Alexander Joseph Begnel3

Wyatt Kristopher Brass3

Matthew William Buchheit

Kalie Anne Buecker*

Claire Elizabeth Chickey

Madeline Elsa Copeland*

Michaela Marie Crum

Stephanie Nicole Dale*

Spencer Patrick Diskin*

Elizabeth Ann Dixon3*

Cian Patrick Donovan

Jacob Augustus Eggering*

Stephen James Elliott3

Maxwell Andrew Elmendorf*

Emily Marie Feuerstein

Clara Lauren Firtos

Jacob Daniel Fischer3

Carly Mackenzie Fleming

Clayton David Garvey

Caleb Eugene Gibson

Lauren Nicole Godfrey*

Max Alexander Goepel

Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez*

Joseph Aloysius Green

Nicole Marie Grimaud

Rachel Ann Hanson

Alexander Todd Harder

Antwan De'Andre Harris II

Emilie Ruth Harrison3*

Thomas Roland Hart*

Daniel James Hartzell3

Alyssa Marie Herzing

Daniel Patrick Holtz3*

Katherine Marie Holtz3*

John Thomas Horstman

John Matthew Hughes

Ryan Austin Hutchinson*

Adrianna Elise Johnson

Natalie Christine Jones*

Kristopher Steven Keller

Sofiya Elizabeth Knebel

Zachary Martin Knebel

Ryan Alexander Kostecki

Kari Marie Lohr*

Calvin James Markovitch

Anthony Nicolas Marturana*

Grant Norman Kyle Mayberry*

Megan Vee McClard*

Caleb William McClintock

Andrew Robert McCluskey*

Ashley Christine McNamee*

Drew Matthew McRoy*

Michaela Danielle Menke

Alexandria Marie Miller*

Sarah Ann Minier*

Deyton Steven Mitchell

Stephen Patrick Mooney

Michaela Sue Moore

Madison Renee Murray

Monica Rae Neel

Torre Anne O'Neill

Peyton LeeAnn Orban

Katheryn Rose Ott

James Robert Arter Phelps3

Rachel Elizabeth Pohlman

Joshua Steven Quinn

Brandon James Rainey

Rachel Elizabeth Riggins*

Amber Breanna Robinson*

Taylor Nicole Rook*

Brandon Michael Root*

Katherine Brianna Sanfilippo*

Carly Jeane Schaber

Natalie Ann Schmees*

Hailey Virginia Schulz3

Kali Alexandria Segieda

Sarah Diane Sholar

Nathan Richard Siener

Lydia Catherine Simon

Claire Noelle Snider4*

Brooke Elizabeth Tavolacci

Maxwell David Tesson

Korina Gabrielle Tumbarello

Victoria Kristene Varady

Zachary James Wickenhauser*

Galen Paul Wilson

Megan Kathleen Wittich3*

Thomas Jerome Wolff3*

* denotes Honor Graduates who have earned 25 credits while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.5.

3 or 4 denotes Legacy Graduates and the number of generations that have graduated from MCHS





The Riverbend.com media team will be in attendance to capture the moments that many have been waiting for. For those with families that are not able to make it to the graduation ceremony, Riverbender.com has an option for anyone who wishes to watch their loved one walk the stage. The ceremony will be available to watch LIVE Riverbender.com at 7:30 p.m. on May 15 (CLICK HERE).

Those that desire to purchase a Graduation DVD for $20 can do so at Riverbender.com/shopping (CLICK HERE) or by mailing the below order form to 200 W. 3rd Street, Alton IL. 62002.

