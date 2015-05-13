Marquette Catholic High School 2015 Graduation
Congratulations to the 2015 graduating students of Marquette Catholic High School! As their adolescent journey comes to an end, Rivebender.com will be at the graduation ceremony located at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey on Friday, May 15, to capture their last moments as a student in their hometown school. As these students embrace their next step in life, the following few years will shape and define the youthful characters of this area into the established individuals that they hope to be.
The following students will walk the stage and receive their diploma, a significant and proud moment in a young person’s life for a job well done:
Maggie Nicole Aery*
Christopher Wayne Angleton
Collin Edward Arcynski*
Riley Walter Bamper
Jason Baze Jr.
Alexander Joseph Begnel3
Wyatt Kristopher Brass3
Matthew William Buchheit
Kalie Anne Buecker*
Claire Elizabeth Chickey
Madeline Elsa Copeland*
Michaela Marie Crum
Stephanie Nicole Dale*
Spencer Patrick Diskin*
Elizabeth Ann Dixon3*
Cian Patrick Donovan
Jacob Augustus Eggering*
Stephen James Elliott3
Maxwell Andrew Elmendorf*
Emily Marie Feuerstein
Clara Lauren Firtos
Jacob Daniel Fischer3
Carly Mackenzie Fleming
Clayton David Garvey
Caleb Eugene Gibson
Lauren Nicole Godfrey*
Max Alexander Goepel
Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez*
Joseph Aloysius Green
Nicole Marie Grimaud
Rachel Ann Hanson
Alexander Todd Harder
Antwan De'Andre Harris II
Emilie Ruth Harrison3*
Thomas Roland Hart*
Daniel James Hartzell3
Alyssa Marie Herzing
Daniel Patrick Holtz3*
Katherine Marie Holtz3*
John Thomas Horstman
John Matthew Hughes
Ryan Austin Hutchinson*
Adrianna Elise Johnson
Natalie Christine Jones*
Kristopher Steven Keller
Sofiya Elizabeth Knebel
Zachary Martin Knebel
Ryan Alexander Kostecki
Kari Marie Lohr*
Calvin James Markovitch
Anthony Nicolas Marturana*
Grant Norman Kyle Mayberry*
Megan Vee McClard*
Caleb William McClintock
Andrew Robert McCluskey*
Ashley Christine McNamee*
Drew Matthew McRoy*
Michaela Danielle Menke
Alexandria Marie Miller*
Sarah Ann Minier*
Deyton Steven Mitchell
Stephen Patrick Mooney
Michaela Sue Moore
Madison Renee Murray
Monica Rae Neel
Torre Anne O'Neill
Peyton LeeAnn Orban
Katheryn Rose Ott
James Robert Arter Phelps3
Rachel Elizabeth Pohlman
Joshua Steven Quinn
Brandon James Rainey
Rachel Elizabeth Riggins*
Amber Breanna Robinson*
Taylor Nicole Rook*
Brandon Michael Root*
Katherine Brianna Sanfilippo*
Carly Jeane Schaber
Natalie Ann Schmees*
Hailey Virginia Schulz3
Kali Alexandria Segieda
Sarah Diane Sholar
Nathan Richard Siener
Lydia Catherine Simon
Claire Noelle Snider4*
Brooke Elizabeth Tavolacci
Maxwell David Tesson
Korina Gabrielle Tumbarello
Victoria Kristene Varady
Zachary James Wickenhauser*
Galen Paul Wilson
Megan Kathleen Wittich3*
Thomas Jerome Wolff3*
* denotes Honor Graduates who have earned 25 credits while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.5.
3 or 4 denotes Legacy Graduates and the number of generations that have graduated from MCHS
The Riverbend.com media team will be in attendance to capture the moments that many have been waiting for. For those with families that are not able to make it to the graduation ceremony, Riverbender.com has an option for anyone who wishes to watch their loved one walk the stage. The ceremony will be available to watch LIVE Riverbender.com at 7:30 p.m. on May 15 (CLICK HERE).
Those that desire to purchase a Graduation DVD for $20 can do so at Riverbender.com/shopping (CLICK HERE) or by mailing the below order form to 200 W. 3rd Street, Alton IL. 62002.
