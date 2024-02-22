ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School students were spotted picking up trash in Alton on Feb. 22, 2024.

Principal Tim Harmon explained that service is an important part of the house system that Marquette implemented earlier this school year, which promotes connection and faith within the school community. The school’s motto, serviam, means “to serve,” another reason why Marquette is eager to participate in more community service opportunities in the area.

“Honestly, it's one of the most important things that we do here,” Harmon said. “I think that is the main message that we want our kids to be taking away, along with their faith, is that we are here to serve. And so if we can be doing that out in the community, fantastic.”

Harmon said the idea to pick up trash was suggested by the students. Half of the juniors and seniors picked up trash on Feb. 22 and the other half will be out on Feb. 23, 2024.

“We didn't want to try and have too many kids out at the same time and unleash full chaos out on the community,” Harmon joked.

He also noted that anyone who needs help in the Riverbend community can reach out to Marquette and they will do what they can to help. They are open to any service projects that might come up.

“Anything we can do to be of service, I definitely think it's important for us, for the kids, for their development. And I think just generally as human beings, it's a good thing for them,” he added. “A big part of what we're doing here is to try and serve the community, and if we can be of service, I think there's no reason we shouldn't be of service…I think all of us could get out there and help out our neighbor.”

