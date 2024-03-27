ALTON - Marquette Catholic's boys volleyball team played a tight match to Collinsville on Monday, March 25, 2024. Collinsville won the well-played match 28-26, 22-25 and 25-20.

The Explorers' program, with head coach Mark Ellerbracht, continues to attract several talented players.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Marquette varsity roster consists of Kooper Morrisey, Riley Jacobs, Michael Hudson, Ryan DeClue, Finn Murphey, Joe Nugen, Connor Vaughn, Max Gorsage, TJ Elisaia, CJ Steib and Gavin Tinsley.

McGivney plays at home against Father McGivney on Wednesday night, March 27, 2024, then returns to action at home against Althoff on April 2, 2024, and on the road at Gibault on April 3, 2024, and at home against Maryville Christian on April 4, 2024.

More like this:

Feb 5, 2024 - Battlehawks Announce Schedule – UFL Also Says Championship Game Will Be Held In St. Louis

Mar 19, 2024 - Grizzlies Ink Five From Pioneer League

Mar 5, 2024 - OVC Basketball Championships Tickets Are Available

Yesterday - Huddleston Is Top-Notch Athlete For CM, Is A Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete Of Month

4 days ago - Campbell, Darr Both Have Three Hits, Briggs, Crump Have Two Hits Each, But Southwestern Takes 6-4 Win Over Shells

 