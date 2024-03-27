Marquette Catholic Has Talented Boys Volleyball Team Once Again, Play Tight Match Against Kahoks
ALTON - Marquette Catholic's boys volleyball team played a tight match to Collinsville on Monday, March 25, 2024. Collinsville won the well-played match 28-26, 22-25 and 25-20.
The Explorers' program, with head coach Mark Ellerbracht, continues to attract several talented players.
The Marquette varsity roster consists of Kooper Morrisey, Riley Jacobs, Michael Hudson, Ryan DeClue, Finn Murphey, Joe Nugen, Connor Vaughn, Max Gorsage, TJ Elisaia, CJ Steib and Gavin Tinsley.
McGivney plays at home against Father McGivney on Wednesday night, March 27, 2024, then returns to action at home against Althoff on April 2, 2024, and on the road at Gibault on April 3, 2024, and at home against Maryville Christian on April 4, 2024.
