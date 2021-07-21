DECATUR — Marquette Catholic High School grad and Millikin University junior Shelby Jones of Alton has earned Intercollegiate Tennis Association 2021 All-Academic Scholar Team honors with her teammates.

The Millikin University men’s and women’s tennis team members and several Big Blue players were honored for their academic performance with the announcement by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) of its 2021 All-Academic Teams and Scholar-Athletes recognized classroom achievements in the 2020-21 year.

The ITA All-Academic Team award is presented to ITA programs that have a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale). All varsity letter winners were factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year.

Junior Amber Rezinas (Shelbyville, H.S.) an Elementary Education major and sophomore James Broach (Normal, Normal Community H.S.) an Elementary Education major were also Illinois members of the team.

Six Millikin women’s players and three men’s players were honored for their individual excellence earned Scholar-Athlete recognition. In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must meet the following criteria: 1.) be a varsity letter winner, 2.) have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year, and 3.) have been enrolled at their present school for at least 2 semesters (including freshman through senior year).

Millikin players honored included:

-Sophomore Brianna Barconi (South Elgin, H.S.) a Digital Media Marketing major

-Senior Danielle Beard (Oak Brook, Timothy Christian H.S.) a Business Management major

-Freshman Destiny Galvan (Levelland, Texas, H.S.) a Criminal Justice major

-Junior Shelby Jones (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.) a Social Science (Sec. Ed.) major

-Freshman Nikol Obradovic (San Jose, Calif., Prospect H.S.) a Biology major

-Junior Amber Rezinas (Shelbyville, H.S.) an Elementary Education major

-Sophomore James Broach (Normal, Normal Community H.S.) an Elementary Education major

-Sophomore Clayton Maack (Chesterfield, Mo., Christian Brothers H.S.) a Business major

-Junior Holden Owens (Loveland, Ohio, Milford H.S.) an Environmental Science major

