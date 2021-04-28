DECATUR — Each year, Millikin University's campus community gathers together at the end of the academic year to honor faculty, staff and student accomplishments during the University's annual Honors Convocation and Distinguished Faculty Lecture. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's events were both presented virtually, recognizing the outstanding work of students and faculty from the 2020-21 academic year.

Several Millikin student-athletes were honors as part of the over 90 awards that were presented to Millikin students and faculty for their commitment to the pursuit of academic excellence. Many of the awards have been created to honor men and women of Millikin's past.

Among the awards is the Scovill Prize, the most coveted recognition of Honors Convocation. Scovill Prize winners are selected on the basis of high academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, service and scholarship. Junior women’s basketball player Aubrey Staton (El Paso, El Paso Gridley H.S.) and junior women’s tennis player Shelby Jones (Alton, Marquette H.S.) were among this year’s seven Scovill Prize Award winners. Jones also received the Dr. J. Graham Provan History Award for outstanding junior or senior history major.

