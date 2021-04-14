DECATUR - Millikin women's tennis defeated the Vikings of North Park University 9-0 on April 10 at the Decatur Athletic Club.

In doubles play, the team of Shelby Jones (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.) and Destiny Galvan (Levellan, Texas, H.S.) picked up an 8-2 win at #2 in the first match to finish. Brianna Barconi (South Elgin, H.S.) and Cristina Borunda (Chihuahua, Mexico, John Paul II H.S.) secured the second 8-2 win of the day for the Big Blue at #1. North Park forfeited the #3 doubles match.

On the singles side, Danielle Beard (Oak Brook, Timothy Christian H.S.) earned the first Millikin win at #6 6-0, 6-0. Taylor Milholland's (Westville, H.S.) match finished up second at #4 winning 6-3, 6-0. Earning a singles win at #3 was Borunda with a 6-2, 6-0 victory. Nikol Obradovic (San Jose, Calif., Prospect H.S.) was victorious at #1 6-1, 6-0, and Barconi tallied the final Millikin win at #2 6-3, 6-0. The Vikings forfeited the #6 singles match to complete the sweep.

Millikin women's tennis completed their second sweep of the weekend in a non-conference matchup against Coe College at Decatur Athletic Club on April 11. Millikin honored its seniors Beard and Katie Cooper (Mt. Prospect, Prospect H.S.). Cooper was a part of the first win to be tallied for the Big Blue. She and doubles partner Obradovic won at #3 by an 8-1 margin. Barconi and Borunda notched the second win with an 8-4 victory at #1 doubles. In the final doubles competition, Galvan and Jones earned the 8-7 win after a 7-3 tiebreaker.

On the singles side, Cooper picked up her second win of the day with a 6-0, 6-1. Barconi was credited with the second win in singles play with her 6-2, 6-1 #2. Obradovic shut out her opponent in the #1 singles match winning 6-0, 6-0. Borunda took the win at #3 6-4, 6-2 score, and Milholland was victorious at #4 6-2, 6-4. The final win of the sweep was tallied by the senior Beard in a #5 victory by a 6-3, 6-3 margin.

With the sweep, the Big Blue improved to 8-5 on the season.

