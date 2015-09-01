GODFREY- The Marquette Catholic High School Girls Tennis team swept the floor with the girls from East Alton Wood River High School in the Explorer’s first match of the season, winning 9-0, at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at Lewis and Clark Community College’s tennis courts.

MCHS girls tennis coach Jim Claywell noted that his girls have been preparing for this season all summer.

“They have been working really hard,” Claywell said, “A few of the girls have been playing in matches all summer, and that match experience is showing up during these high school matches.”

The Explorers girls tennis team was excited to get out on the courts and play different teams this year after over two and a half weeks of preseason practice.

“Sometimes, the girls feel it is mundane practicing against each other, but as soon as the competitive season starts, it goes by so fast with two or three matches every week,” Claywell said.

Claywell is extremely proud of the girls on this year’s roster. The six ladies on his varsity roster include five seniors. Elena Gable and Laura Moore, both seniors, have been part of the tennis program at MCHS since their freshman year.

“They have been playing tennis since they were in fifth or sixth grade,” Claywell said, “Their experience is really showing up in their game. They’re our top doubles team.”

Of course, the incredible playing taking place for the Explorers is definitely not exclusive to Gable and Moore. The team’s ability to sweep the competition as they did in this day’s match was something other local teams should be weary of. However, the girls’ coach could not be more proud of his team.

“We are extremely blessed to have such great female athletes,” Claywell said.

The Explorers will face off against Mascoutah High School at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3 back on the Lewis and Clark Community College tennis court.

