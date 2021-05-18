Marquette Catholic Girls Soccer Team Continues To Roll With 7-0 Shutout of Father McGivney Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s girls soccer team continued to roll on blanking Father McGivney Catholic 7-0. Claire Antrainer led the Explorers with two goals, unassisted. Below is the Marquette goal scoring summary: #1 - Jillian Nelson unassisted #2 - Claire Antrainer - asst. Emma Anselm #3 - Claire Antrainer unassisted Article continues after sponsor message #4 - Madelyn Smith unassisted #5 - Caroline Stephan - asst. Madelyn Smith #6 Emma Anselm unassisted #7 Aela Scruggs asst. Lydia Randazzo Marquette has a busy three days ahead with a 4:30 p.m. home match against Metro East Lutheran on Wednesday, followed by a game at Central High School at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and home against Roxana at 4:30 p.m. Friday. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip