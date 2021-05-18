ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s girls soccer team continued to roll on blanking Father McGivney Catholic 7-0.

Claire Antrainer led the Explorers with two goals, unassisted. Below is the Marquette goal scoring summary:

#1 - Jillian Nelson unassisted

#2 - Claire Antrainer - asst. Emma Anselm

#3 - Claire Antrainer unassisted

#4 - Madelyn Smith unassisted

#5 - Caroline Stephan - asst. Madelyn Smith

#6 Emma Anselm unassisted

#7 Aela Scruggs asst. Lydia Randazzo

Marquette has a busy three days ahead with a 4:30 p.m. home match against Metro East Lutheran on Wednesday, followed by a game at Central High School at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and home against Roxana at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

