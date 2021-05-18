Marquette Catholic Girls Soccer Team Continues To Roll With 7-0 Shutout of Father McGivney
ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s girls soccer team continued to roll on blanking Father McGivney Catholic 7-0.
Claire Antrainer led the Explorers with two goals, unassisted. Below is the Marquette goal scoring summary:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
#1 - Jillian Nelson unassisted
#2 - Claire Antrainer - asst. Emma Anselm
#3 - Claire Antrainer unassisted
#4 - Madelyn Smith unassisted
#5 - Caroline Stephan - asst. Madelyn Smith
#6 Emma Anselm unassisted
#7 Aela Scruggs asst. Lydia Randazzo
Marquette has a busy three days ahead with a 4:30 p.m. home match against Metro East Lutheran on Wednesday, followed by a game at Central High School at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and home against Roxana at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
More like this: