Marquette Catholic Girls Soccer Team Blanks MELHS 8-0 In Wednesday Home Match
ALTON - Marquette Catholic shut out Metro East Lutheran 8-0 in a home soccer match at Gordon Moore Park on Wednesday night.
The Explorers continue to improve as the season moves ahead and are excited about post-season play, which will begin soon.
"The girls played well in the offensive third," Marquette Catholic head girls soccer coach Brian Hoener said. "They took control of the match early and did a good job finishing their chances."
The Explorers' scoring went as follows:
Goal: Jillian Nelson assist: Lydia Randazzo
Goal: Madilyn Smith assist: unassisted
Goal: Madilyn Smith assist: emma Anselm
Goal: Emma Anselm assist: Jillian Nelson
Goal: Emma Anselm assist: Madilyn Smith
Goal: Emma Anselm assist: Hayley Williams
Goal: Hayley Williams assist: Emma Anselm
Goal: Hayley assist: unassisted
Marquette Catholic, now 8-6, plays again Friday at home against Roxana in a key rivalry match between two solid teams at Gordon Moore Park.
