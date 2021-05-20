ALTON - Marquette Catholic shut out Metro East Lutheran 8-0 in a home soccer match at Gordon Moore Park on Wednesday night.

The Explorers continue to improve as the season moves ahead and are excited about post-season play, which will begin soon.

"The girls played well in the offensive third," Marquette Catholic head girls soccer coach Brian Hoener said. "They took control of the match early and did a good job finishing their chances."

The Explorers' scoring went as follows:

Goal: Jillian Nelson assist: Lydia Randazzo

Goal: Madilyn Smith assist: unassisted

Goal: Madilyn Smith assist: emma Anselm

Goal: Emma Anselm assist: Jillian Nelson

Goal: Emma Anselm assist: Madilyn Smith

Goal: Emma Anselm assist: Hayley Williams

Goal: Hayley Williams assist: Emma Anselm

Goal: Hayley assist: unassisted

Marquette Catholic, now 8-6, plays again Friday at home against Roxana in a key rivalry match between two solid teams at Gordon Moore Park.

