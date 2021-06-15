COLUMBIA - The Marquette Catholic girls soccer team will take their 13-6-1 record into the Columbia Super-Sectional Tuesday night and will play Belleville Althoff Catholic who comes into the game with a 19-2 record.

Marquette and the Crusaders faced off in the regular season at Gordon Moore Park in Alton on May 13 where it was a back and forth game but Belleville Althoff was able to get past Marquette with a 3-2 win on the road.

The loss to Belleville Althoff was the last defeat Marquette had this year. Marquette is on a 7-0-1 run since that game. Marquette has been able to get through the playoffs in easy fashion. In the sectional quarterfinals, Marquette faced Father McGivney and won 9-0, in the sectional semifinals Marquette faced Litchfield and also won 9-0. Then in the sectional championship, Marquette blanked Roxana with a 6-0 win.

Marquette has not allowed a goal since the playoffs started. The Explorers have outscored their opponents 24-0 in the playoffs.

Marquette’s 6-0 win over the Shells at Wood River Soccer Park came at a price. Marquette will be without starting goalie Josie Keller, who received a red card in the first half following an altercation with Roxana’s Kendall Kamp and Kalee Ward, who also were ejected.

The play came with 16:44 remaining in the first half and Marquette leading 2-0. Kamp and Keller collided near the top of the Marquette penalty area and punches and shoves ensued.

The winner between Marquette and Belleville Althoff will face West Chicago (Wheaton Academy) in the State Semifinals on Friday at 11 a.m. at Hoffman Estates High School and the winner of that game will play the winner of the Quincy Notre Dame or Elmhurst Timothy Christian in the Illinois State Championship game at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

All ticketing for the Super-Sectional and State Final rounds will be done digitally using GoFan.co. You can purchase tickets by visiting https://gofan.co/app/school/ihsa and selecting the game you wish to attend. No paper tickets will be accepted at any Super-Sectional or State Final site. If you are new to using GoFan.co, you can visit GoFan Combo_1.pdf (ihsa.org) for step-by-step directions, or IHSA | Go All Digital With GoFan (huddletickets.com) for short video tutorials on how to purchase and validate tickets. Please note: tickets must be validated on a mobile device when you arrive at the gate and should not be validated beforehand.

