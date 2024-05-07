ALTON - Marquette Catholic completed a highly successful regular season with a 13-7-1 overall mark and carries a #15 ranking in IHSA Class 1A girls soccer going into the postseason.

The Explorers finished the regular season on Friday, May 3, 2024, at Hillsboro with an 8-0 victory over Hillsboro.

Sophomore goalie Jessica Eales notched her 10th shutout supported by Radley Hoener, Maddie Waters, Grace Fischer, Emma Dempsey and Ellie Williams. Goals against Hillsboro were by Alex Stephan (2), Lily Covert, Maya Stephan, Jamie Jarzenbeck, Ella Tesson, Radley Hoener, and Ava Hernandez with assists by Izzi Hough (2), Alex Stephan, Grace Fischer, Alivia Noss (2) and Eleanor Tiemann.

The Explorers open post-season play in the IHSA Regional at Hillsboro on Friday, May 10, 2024, against Carlinville.

