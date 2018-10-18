DECATUR - The Marquette Catholic High School girls' golf team capped an extraordinary season with a fifth-place finish at state this past weekend.

The Explorers finished fifth in the IHSA Class 1A State tournament held over the weekend at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.

Jersey’s Brooke Tuttle finished 37th, firing an 87 for the day and a 172 for the tournament. Tuttle also concluded a brilliant individual season for the Panthers at the state golf tourney.

The Explorers recorded a 61-over-par 700 for the two days, eight strokes behind fourth-place finisher Champaign St. Thomas More. Bloomington Central Catholic was the team champion, finishing with a 92-over 668, winning by seven strokes over runner-up Metropolis Massac County, with a 99-over 675. Pinckneyville was third with a 111-over 687.

Marquette Catholic head girls golf coach Deb Walsh said she couldn’t be more proud of her squad for their fifth-place finish.

“We played three freshmen on our team all throughout the state series,” she said. “I think the girls approached this as a once-in-a-lifetime shot and made the cut in fourth place the first day and had a strong showing the second day. The girls never gave up and played some tough competition. The girls learned a lot from the experience and did the best they could do.”

Freshman Gracie Piar was the leader for the Explorers, shooting a 12-over 84 on the day and a 21-over 165, which tied her for 25th in the individual standings. Freshman Audrey Cain had Marquette’s best score of the day, an eight-over 80 and a two-day total of 168. Junior Annie Kane had a 21-over par 93 for a total of 186, while sophomore Cat Hollis was next at 94 for the round and a total of 188. Junior Katie Kratschmer had a 103 for the day and a total of 199, while freshman Clancy Maag had a 95 for a two-day total of 193.

Dani Grace Schrock of Pontiac won the individual title with a two-over-par 146, with Emma Thorman of Macomb the runner-up, one stroke behind with a 147. Allison Pacocha of Eureka and Ali Schrock of Pontiac tied for third with a 148.

Coach Walsh said she believes her team will take it one match at a time next year, but she knows the girls will have high goals in the post-season with the performance this year.

“The girls made some great friends and it was just an awesome experience,” Walsh said. “I know they will practice and push and hope to do this again.”Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

