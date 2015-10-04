PAWNEE – Marquette Catholic fell to host Pawnee 30-7 on Saturday, but with three wins and three games remaining, the Explorers still have a good chance at making the playoffs.

The loss dropped Marquette to 3-3 overall, 3-1 in the PSC with games against Bunker Hill, Metro East Lutheran-Madison and Mount Olive remaining, all contests head coach Darrell Angleton said his team can win.

The defeat hurt the Explorers' bid for a Prairie State Conference football championship and an automatic IHSA football playoff berth.

“We were behind just 6-0 at halftime,” said Angleton, “but then they got a quick touchdown to start the second half and then got a (interception) and that's how it went.

“They executed their game plan very well and had some size on us, but that's one of those things. We'll bounce back from this and we'll be fine. We've still got three games left and I'm feeling good about our playoff chances.”

Jesse Simmons had the only touchdown of the day for the Explorers, a 21-yard run in the final quarter.

The Explorers take on Bunker Hill on the road at 7 p.m. Friday, then host Metro East Lutheran-Madison Oct. 16 before finishing up at Mount Olive Oct. 23.

