BELLEVILLE - Marquette Catholic and East Alton-Wood River High School each had strong outings this past weekend in the Belleville Althoff Catholic Relays.

Marquette Catholic won the girls competition. East Alton-Wood River shot put and discus star Jayden Ulrich dominated the event with tosses of 158-5 and 46-3 in the discus and shot put respectively. Marquette’s Kailey Vickrey blazed the trail with victories in the 1,600 with a time of 6:21.50 and 800 with a time of 2:41.60. Marquette Catholic’s Jake Hewitt was first in the shot put and the discus 48-5.75 and 151-0.

Hannah Sechrest won the high jump 5-4 and long jump 16-7 for East Alton-Wood River.

Pacey Meyers of East Alton-Wood River won the 100 (11.61) and was second in the 200 (24.74). The Oilers’ Aiden Loeffelman was third in the 800 (2:19.10).

The East Alton-Wood River boys sprint medley team won (1:52.10) and Spencer Slayden long jumped 19-9 and Pacey Meyers went 19-2.5. Slayden recorded a mark of 35-11 in the triple jump. Evan Merritt tossed the discus (139-0) and the shot put (38-7.50). Jasmine Finley tripled jumped 25-9.

For the Explorers:

Boys

Michael Hudson was 8th in the 100- and 200-meter dash

Colton Stewart was 6th in the 400-meter dash

Sam Youngling was 7th in the mile

Owen Thomacek was 4th in the shot and 3rd in the discus

Jamion Everage was 1st in the high jump 2nd in triple jump and 4th in the long jump

Girls

Jessica Cutts was 3rd in the 100 and 4th in the 200 meter dash

Paige Rister was 4th in the 400 meters and Lamayah Woods was 5th.

KatyJohnson was 4th in the 1,600 and 800 meter dash.

The relay of 4 x 100 team of Tristan Fraley, Ava Certa, Kierra Shipp, and Jessica Cutts was 1st.

The 4 x 200 team of Ellie Hamberg, Lamayah woods, Ava Hines and Ava Certa was 3rd.

Sprint medley relay Tristan Faley, Jessica Cutts, Kierra Shipley, and Kailey Vckrey was 2nd.

Laura Hewitt was 3rd in the shot and Ellie Hamberg was 5th.

Laura Hewitt was 2nd in the discus and Ellie Hamberg was 5th.

Tristan Fraley was 3rd in the long jump and 1st in the triple jump.

