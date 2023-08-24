ALTON - Marquette Catholic's girls' volleyball team lost at home to a tough Columbia 13-25, 25-20, 16-25 on Wednesday night.

Statistical leaders for Marquette were as follows: Arista Bunn - 6 service points, 1 ace, 12 assists Rose Brangenberg - 5 kills, 10 assists, 7 digs, 2 blocks Makaila Irby - 23 serve receive, 9 digs Lily Covert - 15 serve receive, 7 digs

Marquette is now 1-3.

The Explorers play Northwestern in the Roxana Girls Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at 9 a.m. The losers play at 10 a.m. Saturday for for 11th place in the auxiliary gym and the winners play at 10 a.m. Saturday for 10th place at Milazzo Gym.

