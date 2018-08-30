Marquette Catholic designates Friday, Aug. 31, as 'Military Night'
August 30, 2018 12:59 PM
ALTON - The Athletic Department at Marquette Catholic High School is announcing that the football game on Friday, Aug. 31, vs. Breese Mater Dei at Alton Public School Stadium is designated “Military Night.” Sergeant First Class, Mario Saenz, from the Illinois National Guard will be present to greet people.
All veterans and active duty military personnel will be admitted without charge.