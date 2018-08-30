Marquette Catholic designates Friday, Aug. 31, as 'Military Night' Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Athletic Department at Marquette Catholic High School is announcing that the football game on Friday, Aug. 31, vs. Breese Mater Dei at Alton Public School Stadium is designated “Military Night.” Sergeant First Class, Mario Saenz, from the Illinois National Guard will be present to greet people. Article continues after sponsor message All veterans and active duty military personnel will be admitted without charge. Print Version Submit a News Tip