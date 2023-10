Marquette Catholic defeats rival CM 6-3 in girls tennis Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - Marquette Catholic High School defeated close rival Civic Memorial 6-3 in a girls tennis match on Monday afternoon at Lewis and Clark Community College. Here were the day's results: Singles Shelby Jones (MCHS) defeated C. Reed (CM) 6-0 6-1 Maria Wendle (MCHS) defeated T. Davis (CM) 6-1 6-0 J. Robinson (CM) defeated Katie Ventimiglia (MCHS) 6-3 3-0 Retired Article continues after sponsor message Leah Hoefert (MCHS) defeated M. Butler (CM) 6-4 6-4 Emily Berkenbile (MCHS) defeated A. Alexander (CM) 6-2 0-6 (11-9) Eleonore Scroggins (MCHS) defeated E. Griffith (CM) 6-3 6-3 Doubles Jones/Wendle (MCHS) defeated Reed/Robinson (CM) 8-5 Butler/Alexander (CM) defeated Hoefert/Scroggins (MCHS) 6-1 Retired Griffith/Kirby (CM) defeated Grace Schulz/Lette Brown 8-5 MCHS is 8-6 with the win. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip