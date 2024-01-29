BLOOMINGTON - Marquette Catholic’s dance team made history this past weekend and the week before by placing 19th in the IHSA State Class 1A Dance Championships on Jan. 27, 2024. The Explorers’ girls squad was third at the IHSA Sectionals on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Mascoutah High School.

The girls qualified for the IHSA Finals with their lyrical routine, “Listen.”

The Marquette dance girls are Tucker's Automotive Repair and Tire Female Athletes of the Month for the Explorers.

The squad consists of those shown above: front row, Grace Schwegel, Alana Taylor, Kambria Simon, Allison Wooden and Hope Seymour. Back row girls are Jaidyn Moore, Macy Stevenson, Jaelyn Slow, Lexi Stevenson and Grace Stoverink.

The coaches of the squad are Marquette Catholic graduates Megan Stevenson and Sarah Harnetiaux.

