



ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s boys tennis team and the students at the school have a member of the squad in their thoughts and prayers today after a serious car accident on Friday afternoon.

Zach Hunter was injured in a crash on Friday in rural Jersey County after a private workout session at Principia College with three other members of the team.

Marquette coach Mike Walters reports that Hunter is presently in a coma at a St. Louis hospital after emergency surgery over the weekend to reduce swelling of the brain.

Jonathan Claywell, another player, was involved in the crash and seems to be recovering. Walters is in hopes that Claywell will be back in action this week for Marquette Catholic.

“Zach had a CAT-scan last night,” Walters said. “They had to do surgery to relieve pressure. He hit his head really hard in the accident and he was flown to Barnes where they did the emergency surgery to get the swelling down to acceptable level. He is still in a coma and the family should know more later today after he is assessed by the doctors.”

Walters described Hunter as simply “a great kid.”

“He is a fighter and if anyone can survive and recover from this it is him,” Coach Walters said. “He is a hockey and a tennis player, which is a rare combination.”

Walters said a few Marquette Catholic team members made a trip to the hospital to see Zach over the weekend and it was very emotional and difficult for them. He said it has been horrible for the team because all the players are close friends. The tennis squad has to get back in action this afternoon and has other matches this week.

“When something like this happens as a coach, it is just like it happening to one of your own kids,” Walters said. “My heart goes out to his family. I can’t even imagine what they are going through.”

As the week moves on, Coach Walters said more should be known about his medical prognosis.

Coach Walters said he hopes people in the area will show support to Zach and his family at this difficult time.

“I have told everybody what we need more than anything is prayers, more prayers and prayers for him,” Walters said.

See Facebook page for Zach: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1593158890974464/

