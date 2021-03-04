Listen to the story

ALTON - Marquette Catholic's Cortez Harris and Davin Thompson were both celebrated on Senior Night recently at Marquette Catholic High School in Alton with their parents.

Marquette Catholic on Friday Marquette travels to Breese Mater Dei and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, hosts Metro East Lutheran High School.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Tuesday, March 9, Marquette travels for a game against Roxana High at Roxana Junior High and on Friday, March 12, closes at Granite City High School.

Football is just down the road for the Explorers.