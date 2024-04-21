

ALTON - City rivals Marquette Catholic and Alton High battled in a close matchup on Friday, April 19, 2024, but the Explorers prevailed 3-1.

Lily Covert had a goal assisted by Izzi Hough and Hough had a goal assisted by Covert. Hough also had a goal assisted by Maya Stephan.

Jessica Eales had seven saves for the Explorers.

The Alton goal was scored by Tayen Orr.

Marquette Catholic 10-6 overall, plays at 5 p.m. on April 22 at Gibault Catholic and home against Granite City at 1:30 p.m. on April 27.

Alton, 2-13 overall, plays at Granite City on April 23 and at Civic Memorial on April 24 and home against Collinsville on May 2.

The Redbirds and Explorers both have continued to show improvement throughout the season.

