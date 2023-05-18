ALTON - The Marquette Boys Volleyball team won its final home match of the season over Belleville West 2-0 (25-17, 25-13). The Explorers' Connor Wiekhorst had a flawless match, with 19 service points, a new team record. The previous mark was held by Rolen Eveans with 11 service points.

Marquette finishes the regular season with an 18-7-2 overall mark. The Explorers face Granite City in a quarterfinal match at 5 p.m. on Monday at the O'Fallon Regional.

Explorers head boys volleyball coach Mark Ellebracht said he was very happy with the effort of his boys Wednesday night.

"The guys were motivated to get their final home win and play against a potential regional opponent," he said. "Our passing was solid tonight and we were able to keep the pressure on Belleville West, especially in the second half."

Coach Ellebracht said he was excited about the win because the two tied 1-1 in the Belleville East Tournament.

Max Cogan, Rolen Eveans, Brody Hendricks, Will Schwartz, Nick Trefny, Connor Wiekhorst, Dawson Jarman, Devon Doherty, and Andrew Wisa played their final boys' volleyball games on the Marquette floor. Other varsity members are juniors Ryan DeClue, Riley Jacob, and sophomore Finn Murphy.

