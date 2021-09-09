WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, JERSEY 13-18: Marquette won for the 10th time in its opening 11 matches with a two-set sweep of Jersey at Marquette Family Arena.

Sydney Ehrman had four points and an ace for the Explorers, while Olivia Ellebracht had two kills, Torrie Fox served up 13 points to go with a kill and seven assists, Allison Geiger had a pair of kills, Kylie Murray had three kills and a block, both Ryan and Shay O'Leary served up four points, with Shay also coming up with an ace, Chloe White had two kills, Abby Williams had a point, four kills and three blocks, Natalie Wills came up with two kills and Allison Woolbright had four points, an ace, two kills and seven assists.

Jersey Stats

Overall record 5-3

Kari Krueger 2 kills, 8 digs

Jaelyn Schulte 4 assists, 1 dig

Sammie Malley 6 digs

Grace Shalley 3 aces, 1 block, 1 dig