Marquette is now 10-1, while the Panthers go to 5-3.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 25-25, GRANITE CITY 16-22: Metro-East won its second straight match on the road, sweeping both sets over Granite City at Memorial Gym.

Lexi Bozarth had three points, a kill and a block for the Knights, while Tay Heard served up nine points and an ace to go along with a kill and a block, Sarah Henke had a point, six kills and two blocks, Aprile Hepner had 12 points, two aces and three kills, Emma Lorenz had a kill and two blocks and Vivienne Runnalls came up with seven points, a kill, two blocks and 11 assists.

Metro-East is now 3-6, while the Warriors fall to 3-7.

BOYS SOCCER

CARLINVILLE 4, LITCHFIELD 1: Levi Yudinsky had a hat trick and Tyler Summers had the other strike as Carlinville maintained its 100 percent record with a South Central Conference win at Litchfield.

Matt Dunn, Matt Reiner and Summers all assisted for the Cavaliers, while Drake Gaspeson, assisted by Logan Keenan, had the goal for the Purple Panthers. Will Meyer made four saves for Carlinville in goal and Cameron Crowe had 14 saves for Litchfield.

The Cavvies are still undefeated at 9-0-0, while the Purple Panthers drop to 0-5-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 5, JERSEY 1: Thomas Hyten had a hat trick for McGivney, while Patrick French and Sean Vrenick also scored as the Griffins took the three points at Jersey's park.

Owen Terrell assisted twice for McGivney, and Aaron Broadwater, Nate McLaughlin and Vrenick also had assists. Drake Goetten, assisted by Keegan Griffin, had the only goal for the Panthers.

Noah Garner got the win in goal for the Griffins, while Issac Wargo had 12 saves in the nets for Jersey.

McGivney is now 2-6-0, while the Panthers go to 3-3-0.

One other match --- Columbia at Granite City --- was postponed.

GIRLS GOLF

TRIAD 176, MASCOUTAH 184, BELLEVILLE WEST 188, HIGHLAND 189: Mascoutah's Sophia Florek shot a three-over-par 38 to take the medalist honors as Triad took a quadrangular meet win over the Indians, Belleville West and Highland.

Emma Hill led the Knights with a 39, while Layla Moore shot a 44, Alexa Shreve, Makenna Keith and Makenna Jensen all carded a 46 and Carlee Zimmer fired a 54.

