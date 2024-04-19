Marquette Catholic Boys Volleyball Notches Another Win, This Time Over Rival MELHS
April 19, 2024 7:44 AM
Listen to the story
EDWARDSVILLE - Marquette Boys Volleyball defeated Metro East Lutheran on Thursday, April 17, 2024, at MELHS 2-0 (25-10, 25-16) to improve to 5-10 overall on the season and 3-4 in the Gateway Metro Conference.
Finn Murphy led the Explorers with 10 service points, while Ryan DeClue had 7 service points in the win.
Marquette JV won over Metro East 2-1.
Marquette will host Alton High at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, for senior night, followed by the JV contest.
Explorers seniors this year are Ryan DeClue, Michael Hudson, Riley Jacob and Joe Nugen.