Marquette Catholic Boys Topple Gibault 43-14 Tuesday, Lose Close One To Mascoutah 36-30 Monday
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ALTON - Marquette Catholic toppled Gibault 43-14 Tuesday night at Marquette.
The Explorers' Jamian Everedge had 13 points and Williams added 10.
The Explorers led 15-2 after the first period, 32-8 at the half and 37-11 at the end of three quarters.
Monday night, Marquette lost 36-30 against Mascoutah at Marquette. Everedge had 10 points and Williams 9 to lead the Explorers.
Medford said he thought his boys competed really hard in both games.
"We are playing pretty good basketball," Medford said.