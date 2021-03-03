Listen to the story

ALTON - Marquette Catholic toppled Gibault 43-14 Tuesday night at Marquette.

The Explorers' Jamian Everedge had 13 points and Williams added 10.

The Explorers led 15-2 after the first period, 32-8 at the half and 37-11 at the end of three quarters.

Monday night, Marquette lost 36-30 against Mascoutah at Marquette. Everedge had 10 points and Williams 9 to lead the Explorers.

Medford said he thought his boys competed really hard in both games.

"We are playing pretty good basketball," Medford said.