Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

FREEBURG-COLUMBIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

GROUP A

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 56, WATERLOO 41: Spencer Cox scored 16 points, Chris Hartrich added 14 and Nick Hemann 11 as the Explorers upended Waterloo in their opening game of Group A in the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament.

Marquette led from wire to wire in recording their 11th win in 12 starts.

Article continues after sponsor message

Austin Balabas has 11 points for the Bulldogs, while Tre Wahlig had 10.

The Explorers next play Waterloo Gibault Catholic, a 77-47 winner over Valmeyer, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Marquette then plays the host Midgets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

GROUP B

TRIAD 62, BROOKLYN LOVEJOY 56: Sam Yager led the way with 20 points, while Nate Winslow added 15 and Drew Straub had 12 as Triad won its opener over Brooklyn Lovejoy.

Nijah Carlisle and D’Andre Loston each had 10 points for the Wildcats, who fell to 6-6.

The Knights, now 6-5, next play Civic Memorial at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

COLUMBIA 74, CIVIC MEMORIAL 44: Bryce Zupan led CM with 19 points, while Travis Hilligoss added six in their opening game loss to co-host Columbia.

Cole Khoury led Columbia with 22 points, while Sam Horner and Jon Peterson each added 12.

CM now 2-9 on the season, plays twice on Thursday, meeting up with Triad a 1 p.m., then playing against Dupo in a 7 p.m. tip-off.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Jan 27, 2024 - Friday, Jan. 26 Sports Round-Up: Tessa Crawford Jersey's New All-Time Scorer, Warriors Win

Jan 19, 2024 - Thursday, Jan. 18, Sports Round-Up: East Side Topples Carbondale, Calhoun Girls Win, Plus Hockey Scores

Feb 14, 2024 - Tuesday, Feb. 13 Sports Round-Up: Calhoun Topples Triopia Girls, Marquette Boys Defeat CM, Alton Sweeps Hockey Series

May 20, 2024 - Saturday, March 18, 2024, Sports Round-Up: McGivney Blanks Carrollton In Baseball, Carrollton, Calhoun, Softball Win

Feb 10, 2024 - Friday, Feb. 9, Sports Round-Up: Marquette Loses GMC Title Race To Crusaders; Carrollton, McGivney, Piasa Boys All Post Wins

 