Listen to the story

FREEBURG-COLUMBIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

GROUP A

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 56, WATERLOO 41: Spencer Cox scored 16 points, Chris Hartrich added 14 and Nick Hemann 11 as the Explorers upended Waterloo in their opening game of Group A in the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament.

Marquette led from wire to wire in recording their 11th win in 12 starts.

Article continues after sponsor message

Austin Balabas has 11 points for the Bulldogs, while Tre Wahlig had 10.

The Explorers next play Waterloo Gibault Catholic, a 77-47 winner over Valmeyer, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Marquette then plays the host Midgets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

GROUP B

TRIAD 62, BROOKLYN LOVEJOY 56: Sam Yager led the way with 20 points, while Nate Winslow added 15 and Drew Straub had 12 as Triad won its opener over Brooklyn Lovejoy.

Nijah Carlisle and D’Andre Loston each had 10 points for the Wildcats, who fell to 6-6.

The Knights, now 6-5, next play Civic Memorial at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

COLUMBIA 74, CIVIC MEMORIAL 44: Bryce Zupan led CM with 19 points, while Travis Hilligoss added six in their opening game loss to co-host Columbia.

Cole Khoury led Columbia with 22 points, while Sam Horner and Jon Peterson each added 12.

CM now 2-9 on the season, plays twice on Thursday, meeting up with Triad a 1 p.m., then playing against Dupo in a 7 p.m. tip-off.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: