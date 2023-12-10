Marquette Catholic split boys' basketball games on Friday and Saturday.

SATURDAY

MARY INSTITUTE-COUNTRY DAY 65, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 55: In the McKendree Shootout in Lebanon, MICDS, of Ladue, Mo., got 27 points from Brandon Clemens and 12 points each from Jayden Banks and Jason Stokes in taking the win over Marquette.

The Explorers took a 14-11 lead after the first quarter, but the Rams took the lead at halftime 29-24, held the lead after three quarters 46-40, then outscored Marquette 19-15 in the final quarter to take the win.

Brody Bechtold led the Explorers with 15 points, while Braden Kline had 14 points, Jaden Rochester had 12 points, Sean Williams hit for 10 points and Jaylen Cawthon scored four points.

MICDS is now 3-2, while Marquette goes to 6-2.

FRIDAY

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 58, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 39: Metro-East took the early lead, but Marquette outscored the Knights 46-24 in the final three quarters to take the Gateway Metro Conference win at Marquette Family Arena.

Metro-East led after the first quarter 15-12, but the Explorers took over, leading at the half 29-21 and 44-30 after three quarters, outscoring the Knights in the fourth 14-9 in taking the win

Both Braden Kline and Jaden Rochester led Marquette with 19 points each, while Jaylen Cawthon hit for nine points, Brody Bechtold had six points and Sean Williams had three points.

Landyn Jefferson had nine points to lead the Knights, while Thijson Heard came up with eight points, Junior Brown had seven points, Ian Skelton scored six points, Brady Bishop came up with four points. O'Brien Brown had three points and Lucas Lorenz scored two points.

