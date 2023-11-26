ROXANA - Marquette Catholic emerged with fifth place in the Roxana Hoopsgiving Tourney on Saturday with a 58-35 triumph over Waterloo.

Marquette head boys coach Cody Best said it was his team's best game defensively throughout the season-opening tournament.

"That set the tone early for us and we were able to rebound and get out and run, which is one of our strengths," he said.

Braden Kline led the Explorers with 17 points, Jaden Rochester had 16 points and Brody Bechtold 11.