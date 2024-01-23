ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School's boys captured the Gateway Metro Conference Boys Bowling Tournament, defeating Belleville Althoff, Metro East Lutheran, and Christ Our Rock Lutheran.

Explorers’ junior Matthew Cain finished in second place individually with a 613 series and freshman Logan Sherman finished in third place with a 601 series. Marquette posted a score of 2791 or an average of 186.1, Althoff was second with a 2568 or an average of 171.2, Christ Our Rock had a 2526 for a 168.4 average and Metro East Lutheran had a score of 2427 for an average of 161.8.

Corbin Barnard scored a 560 for the Explorers, Gavin Tinsley had a 523 and Davin Thompson posted a 494.

The Explorers’ boys are Tucker’s Automotive Repair and Tire Male Athletes of the Month.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

The only two other area bowlers who placed were Joshua Field of Metro East Lutheran, who was sixth with a 576 score, and Christian Severs scored a 502 for the Knights for 10th place.

Marquette boys bowling coach Mark Jones said his boys came together as a group and shined at the Gateway Metro Conference Tournament.

“Cain has had a great season since just coming out in October,” Jones added. “He is almost averaging 200 and that is astounding.

"Cain is a junior and I am excited to see what he does over the next year. Logan is also doing well along with the other boys.”

Marquette takes part in sectional competition on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Again congrats to the Marquette boys on their Tucker’s Automotive Repair and Tire Male Athletes of Month honor.

More like this: