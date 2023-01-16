ALTON - Marquette Catholic had three bowlers - Max Cogan, Hayden Sherman, and Nicholas Trefny - advance Saturday from the Columbia IHSA Boys Regional Bowling Tournament. The three boys will perform this Saturday in the sectional at Collinsville.

Cogan was the leading individual qualifier with a 1,311 series. Sherman went through with a score of 1,233, and Trefny was next with a 1,225.

Marquette saw Andrew Roth have a 1,086 score and Corbon Barnard had a 1,019, while beside the two qualifiers for the Eagles, Brady Geisler had a 1,110 score, Jordan Teems tossed a 1,024 score, Ryne Breyer had a 524 set and Brayden Prott had a 507.

Led by the trio Cogan, Sherman, and Trefny the Explorers team are Tucker’s Automotive Repair & Tire Inc. Male Athletes of the Month.

Marquette Catholic head boys bowling coach Mark Jones said his fantastic trio have been members of the squad since their freshmen year.

“We strive to get a team through, and I am just proud we have three boys going to the sectional,” Coach Jones said. “The boys' bowling team overall had a good season. We have Senior Night coming up on the 19th and I think we should finish 10-4 overall.

Coach Jones described all of his bowlers as “good kids” and “good students.”

“The players are in the upper tier of the GPA at school,” he said. “I enjoy teaching them the aspects and etiquettes of the game and how to understand the lanes. I am hopeful some of the kids get to play at the college level. It has been a really good year overall.”

The three sectional qualifiers will compete at Camelot Lanes in Collinsville at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

