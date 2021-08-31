ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School Board of Directors has authorized the following statement after a meeting Tuesday night drew the attention of a small group of protesters outside the school about issues under discussion by the board.

This was the statement by the Marquette Catholic Board of Education: “The Marquette Catholic High School Board was recently made aware of information which they

have a responsibility to look into. The Board of Directors met on August 31, 2021, but no decisions regarding personnel were made at the meeting. The Board continues its work to review the information provided.

"The Marquette Board is also aware of recent comments which have been made on social media. These comments are highly uninformed, not factual, and may be defamatory to individuals, as well as the institution.

"We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work through this situation.”

- The Marquette Catholic Board of Directors

Group Of Protesters Make Statements With Signs

Signs were held starting around 5 p.m. Tuesday before the board meeting outside Marquette Catholic School with a group of protesters that said: “MCHS BOARD Do The Christian Thing, STEP DOWN” and “MCHS BOARD Stop Your Bullying, The Board Should ‘RESIGN.’"

The protesters made a few comments other than their desires for board changes, and the clear message they tried to convey was: “We are in favor of the teachers, especially the academic dean. The board wants to pick the staff and has been getting rid of people who have been here 10, 20, 30 years. It is an ongoing circle, and it has to stop.”

