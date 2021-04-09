WOOD RIVER - Marquette Catholic Explorers jumped out and took the lead for all four quarters but the East Alton-Wood River Oilers got within two in the third quarter before the Explorers pulled away to take the victory 28-12.

In the first quarter with 3 seconds left, Explorer Alex Barnhart had a 2 yard run for an Explorer touchdown and kicker Max Cogan's extra point was good. That made the lead 7-0 going into the second quarter.

In the second quarter with 10:43 left quarterback, Michael Allen threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Devon Fields for an Explorer touchdown. Cogan’s extra point was good, making it 14-0.

In the third quarter, East Alton-Wood River tailback Brody Newberry had two big runs for the Oilers. One occurred with 10:16 left in the third quarter. Newberry broke off a run for 75 yards touchdown to put the Oilers on the scoreboard. The Oilers tried for the two-point conversion was no good. Then with 4:36 left, Newberry had a 4-yard run for a touchdown. The Oilers went for another two-point conversion and it failed to make it a 14-12 game. The Explorers were able to answer back when Logan Sternickle was able to run 2 yards for the touchdown. Cogan’s extra point was good making it 21 to 12.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Explorers were able to get insurance points when Gerold Nave III ran for four yards for an Explorer touchdown and the extra point was good, closing the game out with a 28-12 win.

SEE GAME VIDEO:

VIDEO PLAY OF THE GAME:

HALFTIME SHOW:

More like this: