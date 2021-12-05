MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 56, DECATUR ST. TERESA CATHOLIC 26: Marquette jumped to an early lead and didn't look back in winning over St. Teresa at Marquette Family Arena.

The Explorers led after the first three quarters 19-4. 35-11 and 49-13, with the Bulldogs outscoring Marquette 11-7 in the fourth.

Alyssa Powell led the Explorers with 12 points, while Jillian Nelson and Abby Williams both had 11 points each, Megan Meyer had seven points, Hayley Porter had five points, Chloe White came up with four points and both Payton Patterson and Haley Rodgers had three points each.

Marquette is now 4-3 on the season.

In another game on Saturday, Normal Community defeated Collinsville 54-38.

