ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School is proud to announce that four of their athletic programs have qualified for the IHSA Team Academic Achievement Award.

The Marquette Catholic Girls’ Volleyball team achieved a 3.55 total cumulative team grade-point average during the 2018-19 season, the Girls’ Golf team achieved a 3.31 average, the Boys’ Soccer team achieved a 3.28 average and the Girls’ Tennis team achieved a 3.29 average.

"It is very rewarding to see teamwork both in competition and in the classroom," Marquette Catholic Athletic Director Jack Holmes said.

