ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School will be holding its annual Homecoming dance on Saturday, Sept. 23.

This year's Homecoming Court is Ava Heinz, Caleb Thomeczek, Elizabeth Wills, Justin Fears, Layla Lincoln, Eli Waters, Ava Sanders, Braden Kline, Katie Johnson, Duarell Blocker, Emma Baggio, Nicholas Cardinale, and Abigail Taylor.

The Homecoming Court will take part in a short parade on Friday, Sept. 22 before Marquette's home football game against Althoff Catholic. The parade will leave from Johnson's Corner at 6:50 p.m. The football game will follow starting at 7 p.m.