FREEBURG-COLUMBIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

GROUP A

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 60, VALMEYER 18: The Explorers got a game-high 17 points from Chris Hartrich and 16 points from Jack Rice as Marquette completed a four-game sweep of the group and advance to the tournament final.

Jacob Rowold led the Pirates with eight points, while Philip Reinhardt added three.

Marquette Catholic now improves to 14-1 overall on the season and head coach Steve Medford said plays at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against Columbia at Freeburg for the championship. The game will be shown live on Riverbender.com.

Columbia, 10-4 overall, won its game on Friday night 58-51 over Triad in the Freeburg-Columbia Tourney.

Coach Medford said Columbia will be a handful with two 6-foot-8 players.

"Columbia has all their players back from last year and lost to a few bigger teams earlier in the season," he said. "They are a good team."

Coach Medford said he is exceptionally satisfied with his team with a 14-1 start, especially with the team's youth.

"I don't think people's expectations weren't that high when the year started because our team was so young," he said. "The kids have been extremely good with their defensive efforts and going over the scouting report really well before each game. Hopefully, we will continue to get better."

GROUP B

TRIAD 61, DUPO 35: Luke Cox had 20 points, while Nate Winslow added 13 in Triad’s win over the Tigers in their first game of the day.

Tyler Touchette had 12 points for Dupo, while Tyler Kyle chipped in with nine.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 68, BROOKLYN LOVEJOY 55: The Eagles closed out the group stage on a positive note, as Bryce Zupan’s 21 points and Alex Reams’ 12 saw off the Wildcats.

Robert Gaithers led Lovejoy with 15 points, while D’Andre Loston had 12 and Keyshawn Kent added 11.

CM finished third in Group B and will play Waterloo Gibault Catholic for fifth place Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

COLUMBIA 58, TRIAD 51: In the final game of Group B, the Eagles got 18 points from Jacob O’Connor, 17 from Cole Khoury and 16 from Sam Horner to defeat the Knights and win the group.

Jonah Ogden scored 13 for Triad, while Cox had 12.

The Knights, now 8-6, ended up in second place in the group, and play Freeburg for third place at 6 p.m, while the Eagles, now 10-4, and Explorers, 14-1 on the year, play in the final at 7:30 p.m.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

