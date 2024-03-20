In the Tuesday triangular track and field meet of Marquette Catholic, Metro East Lutheran and Civic Memorial, the Explorers 4x200 meter relay team of Mykai Taylor, Braden Nash, Justin Fears, and Jaden Rochester set a new school outdoor record for Marquette with a time of 1:34.

Marquette Catholic senior Jaden Rochester also broke the school record with a time of 23.31 in the 200 meters.

Article continues after sponsor message

Marquette’s Jami Jones won the shot put, while the girls 4x800 relay team won first, with Lilly Hannigan also finishing first in the 400 meters and Karly Davenport and Tyra Wells taking first and second, respectively, in the 200 meters.

Senior Katie Johnson finished first in the 1600, while Kambria Simons won the 300-meter hurdles and the girls 4x200 meter relay team of Kambria Simons, Tyra Wells, Madison Bassett, and Annie Van also finished first.

More like this: