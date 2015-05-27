SOFTBALL

IHSA CLASS 3A CIVIC MEMORIAL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

MARQUETTE 3, TRIAD 0: Meghan Schorman struck out five and gave up two hits as Marquette advanced to Saturday's IHSA Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional final with a 3-0 win over Triad at Bethalto Sports Complex Tuesday.

The Explorers will take on Highland, 14-1, four-and-a-half inning winners over Jersey in Tuesday's first semifinal match, in Saturday's final, which begins at 11 a.m.

Tess Eberlin went 1-for-4 with a RBI for Marquette (22-13), while Miranda Schroeder was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Sam Harshbarger was 1-for-3, Kalie Buecker was 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored, Emma Taylor was 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored and Megan Wittich also scored.

HIGHLAND 14, JERSEY 1 (4.5 INNINGS): Highland got out to a 4-0 lead through one inning and made short work of Jersey, taking a 14-1, four-and-a-half inning win in the IHSA Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional semifinals at Bethalto Sports Complex Tuesday.

The Bulldogs will take on Marquette at 11 a.m. Saturday for the regional championship and a trip to the Mascoutah Sectional next week.

Kaylee Griggs broke up the shutout with a fifth-inning home run for the Panthers, who finished the season 17-14.

IHSA CLASS 1A BROWN COUNTY SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 3, CAMP POINT CENTRAL 0: A bloop single with two out in the seventh and two strikes to Camp Point Central's Kyleigh Irvin ruined a perfect game for Hardin-Calhoun's Grace Baalman Tuesday afternoon, but that was the only blemish in a 3-0 Warrior win over the Panthers in the IHSA Class 1A Brown County Sectional semifinals in Mt. Sterling.

The win puts the Warriors into Saturday's sectional final against the Pawnee-Griggsville-Perry winner; those two teams clash at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the right to meet Calhoun.

The Warriors scored twice in the fourth and once in the sixth to advance, getting a two-run homer from Baalman to score Madison Lehr and herself in the fourth, then getting back-to-back doubles from Sara Brodbeck and Macy Margherio to bring in Brodbeck in the sixth.

Baalman fanned 13 in getting the win, which was Calhoun's 30th of the season to go against four losses.

