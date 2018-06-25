EDWARDSVILLE – WaterWorks Swim Club’s swimming team had a record-setting night in their rain-delayed Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association season-opener Thursday night against Splash City of Collinsville in Edwardsville.

The Marlins’ Cohen Osborn set a team and pool record in his win in the 11-12 100 individual medley, turning in a 1:13.00 in one of this three individual wins on the night as the Marlins scored an overall 387-273 win over the Gators; the Marlin girls took a 238-97 win over the Gators while Splash City’s boys defeated WaterWorks 176-149.

“I think we did pretty well,” said Marlin assistant coach Ethan Schacht, who was running the team in place of head coach Spencer Sholl Thursday. “All of our swimmers pretty much dropped times; we did as we expected. We trained pretty hard for this and kind of focused more on our stroke stuff in preparation for this.”

Osborn’s record was the result of some hard work he’s put in, Schacht felt. “Cohen’s been doubling up on some practices between (the Edwardsville YMCA Breakers) and here; he’s been doing pretty well. I’m proud of him; he’s an exceptional swimmer.

“I’m exceptionally happy with how things went; all the coaching we did last weekend in preparation and all the training the kids put into this all pretty much planned out. I’m very excited with how they swam.”

Other triple winners for the Marlins on the night included Logan Mills, Allison Naylor, Alyssa Grant, Evan Grinter, Kyla Calvin and Grace Sponeman, while double wins came from Isabella Grinter, Jacob Gandone, Karissa Osborn, Ava Whitaker, Olivia Ramirez and Parker LaVassuer; the Marlins won 12 relays on the night.

Next up for the Marlins is the SWISA Relay Championship at 6 p.m. Monday at Sunset Hills in Edwardsville. “It should be a good meet,” Schacht said. “We’ve got a day of practice tomorrow to get ready and sort out what we missed today.”

