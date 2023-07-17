GRANITE CITY - The Montclaire Swim Club girls team took a very close decision over the Collinsville Swim Club to win the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association championship in the annual league meet, held Sunday morning and afternoon at Paddlers Swim Club in Granite City.

The Marlins edged out the Gators 1,109-1,055 to win the girls title, with the host Pirates coming in third with 655 points, Summers Port Swim Club of Godfrey was fourth with 644 points and Sunset Hills Country Club came in fifth with 339 points.

In the overall standings, combining both boys and girls scores, Montclaire won the meet with 2,036 points, with Collinsville coming in second with 1,942.5 points, Paddlers was third at 1,536 points, Summers Port finished fourth with 1,275 points and Sunset Hills came in fifth with 611.5 points.

The day turned out overcast and cloudy, with a slight threat of rain in the area, but the Marlins and Gators swam well in competing for the girls crown.

In the eight-and-under division, the Marlins won the 100-meter medley relay with a time of 1:41.01, while Collinsville's Josie Forman won the 25-meter freestyle at 18.51 seconds, it was Forman winning her second straight event in the 50-meter freestyle, having a time of 40.16 seconds, Ava Hong of the Marlins took the 25-meter breaststroke at 25.21 seconds, Summers Port's Kiele Stupperich won the 25-meter backstroke at 24.37 seconds, Hong won the 25-meter butterfly race at 22.29 seconds and Collinsville won the 100-meter freestyle relay at 1:28.14.

The results of the nine-and-10-year-old races saw Ellie Forman of the Gators win the 100-meter freestyle at 1:25.17, while Collinsville won the 200-meter medley relay at 3:00.41, Teagan Mozer of the Marlins was the winner of the 50-meter freestyle at 38.65 seconds, Vivian Cross of the Gators won the 100-meter individual medley at 1:41.18, while teammate Annie Tucker won the 50-meter breaststroke at 51.20 seconds, Avery Finch of Collinsville was the champion in the 50-meter backstroke at 45.20 seconds, the Stingrays' Hildi Deist was the winner in the 50-meter butterfly at 45.52 seconds and the Gators brought home the 200-meter freestyle relay at 2:37.64.

In the 11-12 age group, Laine Curry got the Marlins off to a good start with a win in the 100-meter freestyle with a new meet record time of 1:04.35, with Montclaire winning the 200-meter medley relay at 2:28.48, Curry brought in her second title with a win in the 50-meter freestyle in her second meet record time of 30.04 seconds, Ashley Hong of the Marlins won the 100-meter individual medley at 1:19.48, Alexandra Suhre of Paddlers won the 50-meter breaststroke at 41.05 seconds, Curry set her third straight meet record time in the 50-meter backstroke, winning with a time of 33.59 seconds, Edyn Cohn of Sunset Hills won the 50-meter butterfly at 35.39 seconds and the Marlins took the 200-meter freestyle relay at 2:11.11.

in the 13-14 age category, Karissa Osborn of the Marlins won the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:30.79, with teammate Kyla Calvin winning the 100-meter freestyle at 1:06.47, Montclaire kept its winning streak in the group going by taking the 200-meter medley relay at 2:28.83, Calvin took her second event of the meet with a win in the 50-meter freestyle at 30.25 seconds, the 100-meter individual medley was won by Reilly Curry of the Marlins in a meet record time of 1:12.11, the Stingrays' Greta Deist won the 100-meter breaststroke at 1:27.03, it was Curry winning the 100-meter backstroke at 1:11.22, the 50-meter butterfly was won by Curry, her third event of the day, at 31.63 seconds and the 200-meter freestyle relay was won by the Marlins at 2:10.84.

In the 15-18 age group, Claire Paule got the Sharks off on the right foot with a win in the 200-meter freestyle at 2:27.60, with the Gators' Kylee Strong-Chasteen winning the 100-meter freestyle at 1:04.14, the 200-meter medley relay went to Collinsville at 2:25.25, Strong-Chasteen won the 50-meter freestyle at 28.86, Anna Moehn of Summers Port won the 100-meter individual medley in a meet record time of 1:09.97, the Marlins' Karis Chen took home the 100-meter breaststroke in another meet record time of 1:16.77, Paule won her second event of the day in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:15.43, Moehn set a new meet record with her win in the 50-meter butterfly, her time being 30.46 seconds and the 200-meter freestyle relay went to the Gators at 2:07.78.

Josie Forman and Ava Hong were the leading point scorers in the eight-and-under group with 45 points each, while Ellie Forman and Cross led the nine-and-10-year-old division with 41 pointe apiece, Laine Curry won the 11-12 group with 48 points, the 13-14 age group leader was Reilly Curry, also with 48 points and the 15-18 leading scorers were Strong-Chasteen and Paule, both scoring 45 points each.

