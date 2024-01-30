BETHALTO - Civic Memorial sophomore guard Marley Ogden has stepped up big time for the Eagles this season.

After not having much varsity experience, she's now become a key component for CM.

Listed as the shortest player on the roster at 5-foot, she makes up for it with her shooting ability, arguably the best on the team this season.

She's the team's second leading scorer with 244 points, just behind senior Avery Combes who's racked up 246 points.

For her hard work, Marley is a Tom Lane State Farm Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial.

This season Marley's put in 63 3-pointers, the most on her team by a long shot and even up there with the most in the entire St. Louis region.

She's one of six Eagles to have played in all 28 games this season, sometimes getting the start, but other times coming in off the bench.

Marley is the little sister to Adam Ogden, the leading scorer for the CM boys basketball team. Adam's 46 points shy of 1,000 career points and he's on pace to get there as a junior.

Both Adam and Marley bring a spark to their team, and also a ton of scoring.

Just the other night (Jan. 26) against Mississippi Valley conference rivals Triad, Marley matched a career-high 20 point performance. She previously put up 20 on Nov. 24 against Hillsboro. Both games she sunk a season-high six 3's.

The Eagles are 22-6 this season and will be back at home on Friday, Feb. 2 against Waterloo at 6 p.m. with a quick turnaround to play in the Wood River Shoot Out against Carlyle at 11 a.m. Saturday.

