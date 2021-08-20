EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Middle School softball hurler Marley Fox had a picture-perfect day on the mound on Wednesday in a no-hit 10-0 win over O'Fallon Fulton.

Fox surrendered zero hits, zero runs, and fanned eight batters in the five-inning affair.

Alexandria Harvey, Fox, Lilly Stone, Remi Werden, and Parker LeVasseur all drove in runs in a big fourth inning for EMS.

Marley Fox, the daughter of Edwardsville Athletic Director Alex Fox, comes from a constant sports-minded family. She is also a standout middle school volleyball player.

"I was a proud papa," Alex said. He said he was at work and unfortunately was unable to see the great accomplishment of his daughter and the other girls.

“Marley is a hard worker, and all the credit goes to her,” Fox said. “I think they have the best coaching staff for any middle school in the state and possibly the country in Lori Blade, Donna Farley, and Caty Ponce. Talk about an amazing coaching staff with those three. Marley also loves baseball and is a super Cubs fan. It has been a rough month for her in that way because they traded away all their stars. She is a big sports buff. She loves softball and hopes to play in college after high school.”

