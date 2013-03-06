The Riverbend Chapter of People in Business will meet on Tuesday, February 12, 2013 in Franco’s Restaurant located at 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton IL inside the Holiday Inn. Open networking will begin at 8 am with the meeting starting promptly at 8:30. The cost is $10 and includes a full breakfast buffet. Please note that the day has changed from the second Thursday of the month to the second Tuesday.

Tony Cygne of Madison County Computer & Lan Services will be taking questions in a special presentation offering the attendees a chance to learn "Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Your Computer But Were Afraid to Ask.."

People in Business is open to all members of the business community and is a no-membership-fee networking organization. People in Business members gather together to network and share resources with the intent of forming solid relationships, fostering business growth and beneficial outcomes.

