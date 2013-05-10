Alton 5/9/13...The Riverbend Chapter of People in Business will meet on Tuesday May 14, 2013 in Franco’s Restaurant located at 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton IL inside the Holiday Inn. Open networking will begin at 8 am with the meeting starting promptly at 8:30. The cost is $10 and includes a full breakfast buffet.

This months meeting will be a round table discussion on best practice marketing tips for grass roots and guerilla marketing strategies.

People in Business is open to all members of the business community and is a no-membership-fee networking organization. People in Business members gather together to network and share resources with the intent of forming solid relationships, fostering business growth and beneficial outcomes.

